Hannah’s Sunday, August 16th morning update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We started Sunday with a sunny sky all across the Big Bend and South Georiga. A few isolated thundershowers moved through Dixie County, but most of us stayed dry. Temperatures this morning will be in the 70s and 80s.

Sunshine will quickly warm temperatures into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. It’ll be a great day to spend time in the air conditioning. Isolated showers are possible in the eastern Big Bend and southeastern Georgia this afternoon, however, off in the west, we’ll have a partly sunny sky.

Sunshine will continue on Monday with isolated chances for showers and temperatures in the mid-90s. However, the pattern changes in the middle of the week with chances for rain starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday and Friday.

