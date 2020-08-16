Thomasville utility crews work to restore power

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Thomasville reporting about 4, 000 customers without power Sunday afternoon.

City officials posting to Facebook around 11 a.m. that they were experiencing utility outages.

Utilities crews are working to restore power as soon as possible. If you need to report a power outage, please call 229-227-5499. If you receive the automated system, please know that your outage will be reported. You may also report an outage using Tville TextAlert.

Crews have not reported what caused the outage.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.

