Advertisement

Thomasville utility crews work to restore power

(WITN)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Thomasville reporting about 4, 000 customers without power Sunday afternoon.

City officials posting to Facebook around 11 a.m. that they were experiencing utility outages.

Utilities crews are working to restore power as soon as possible. If you need to report a power outage, please call 229-227-5499. If you receive the automated system, please know that your outage will be reported. You may also report an outage using Tville TextAlert.

Crews have not reported what caused the outage.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vote by mail in Florida primary already far exceeds 2016

Updated: 3 hours ago
Florida will elect at least two new members of Congress this year, and the Republican primaries in two districts will likely decide who they will be.

News

Franklin County tourism numbers down for May, up overall for 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Franklin County sees a 25% decrease in May revenues compared to May 2019.

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 16, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Leon County Booking Report: August 16, 2020

News

‘Fight Like a Girl” event empowering through self-defense

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
Weinischke Martial Arts hosted a self-defense class Saturday centered around women’s empowerment. Shane Weinischke, the gym owner, organized the event ‘Fight Like a Girl’ in an effort to motivate women in the community.

Latest News

News

Only in 2020: drive-in bingo draws a crowd in Crawfordville

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Drive-In Bingo proved a big hit Friday night in Crawfordville, attracting families and seniors looking to get out of the house.

News

U.S. Postal Service inspector general is investigating changes at post offices

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
|
By Grace Segers
The internal watchdog for the USPS has launched an investigation into recent changes made at post offices across the country

News

FDA says these hand sanitizers won’t protect you against COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT
|
By Kate Gibson
The FDA warns some hand sanitizer brands may not be strong enough to kill the coronavirus.

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 15, 2020

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Leon County Booking Report: August 15, 2020

News

Tallahassee restaurants bucking national trend and finding success amidst pandemic

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT
|
By Katie Kaplan
According to Yelp, 60% of restaurants that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic are now permanently closed.

News

Lowndes County Schools start back after several employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
Lowndes County Schools kicked off its 2020-2021 school year for both virtual and in-person classes Friday.