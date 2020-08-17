Advertisement

‘Baker Boys’ use sweet treats for charity

By Chloe Harden
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of friends hosted a drive-thru bake sale for charity Sunday afternoon.

Self-named The Baker Boys, Henry Dailey, Rhys Lawson and Logan Blood are raising money for The Kearney Center to help the homeless at a time when they need it most.

The 9-year-old friends say they felt excited to donate their proceeds to the center after they came up with the idea at a sleepover last week.

“We thought we should do something for charity,” said Dailey, one-third of the self-made trio. “We came up, for the point, to do a bake sale for the homeless.”

“It makes me feel amazing,” said Lawson, who compared the feeling of helping others to a familiar fast-food duo. “It’s like a french fry without ketchup: if you give it the ketchup and you eat it, it tastes amazing.”

The Tallahassee friends hope to inspire the Capital City to embrace the challenge of helping those in need.

Blood, the last member of the trio, is cheering on anyone willing to step up and join in on the fun.

"If there were a lot more of these out, I would feel, like, awesome that other people are doing them and I would probably go to them and say good job!" Blood said, while giving the camera a huge thumbs up.

The Baker Boys will make their formal donation to The Kearney Center later this week.

The pals say they’re glad the money is going to good use.

If you’d like to donate to The Kearney Center, visit KearneyCenter.org

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

