Bearcats looking to seniors to return to Columbus

The Bainbridge Bearcats are looking to take home the Region 1-AAAAA softball championship. If they want to accomplish their goal, head coach Chris Bryant is looking to his seniors to lead the way.
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
“Our dominant pitcher Lexie [Delbrey], she’s committed to Florida. I’ve got three others Diah [Brown], Abbigayle [Hamilton] and Keyleigh [Brinson] that are all major contributors to this team,” Bryant said.

As the Bearcats start the season, they will lean heavily on Softball America’s #7 prospect and Bryant said the girls rally around her.

“They understand the caliber of ball that we are playing with,” Bryant said. “They match her tempo. Wherever she’s at, they are going to fall right in there with her.”

Centerfielder Brown wants to see the team bond more. It’s an opportunity the team will get, as six of their games were canceled when Dougherty County pushed back the start of the fall season to, at least, October 1.

“Incorporate everybody,” Brown said. “Not just the seniors, but the underclassmen as well. Try to get everybody involved because we’re not the only people playing. We are not the only nine on the field.”

Brown and second basemen, Hamilton, were not on the team that advanced to the final eight in 2018, but Hamilton is inspired by the mark they left on the program.

“They were a great team,” she recalled. “They played together. It was good looking up to them because they taught us how to play as a team and not for ourselves.”

These seniors see 2020 as another opportunity to make it back to Columbus. Outfielder and pitcher Brinson says she would be devastated if the season were cut short.

“I would be very disappointed and upset,” Brinson said. “I’ve played since I was three-years-old. I feel like this year we have a good chance to go back to Columbus.”

Bainbridge was scheduled to play Dougherty County on Tuesday, but that game will not happen. The next date on the schedule is the Watermelon Invitational in Cordele, Georgia this Saturday.

