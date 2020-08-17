Advertisement

Florida Bar Exam postponed after technical glitches reported

The headquarters for the Florida Bar in Tallahassee.
The headquarters for the Florida Bar in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Bar Exam will not go on as planned Wednesday, according to a late-night announcement by the Florida Board of Bar Examiners.

The agency that organizes the exam announced “it will not go forward” Sunday night after determining a “secure and reliable remote bar examination in August was not technically feasible.” The exam will be rescheduled for sometime in October.

The Florida Supreme Court also approved a supervised practice program, which will allow certain law school graduates to begin practicing law without taking the exam.

As WCTV reported Friday, dozens of expected test-takers reported a wide-range of technical issues with the ILG software being used for the exam, which was supposed to take place in person in July before the FBBE made the decision to take it completely online.

Two state lawmakers also reached out to the Florida Supreme Court asking for alternatives to take the test, including emergency licensure.

Read the full statement below:

The Florida Board of Bar Examiners, with the approval of the Supreme Court of Florida, announces that the bar examination that was scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, will not go forward. Despite the board’s best efforts to offer a licensure opportunity in August, it was determined that administering a secure and reliable remote bar examination in August was not technically feasible. In addition, the live trial of the examination software scheduled for Monday, August 17 is also canceled.

The board remains committed to offering an examination to applicants in 2020 and will reschedule the examination for a date to be determined in October. The October examination will have the same content as the examination that had been scheduled for August. The board will announce the date and other information for the October examination in the coming weeks. When this information is announced, August 2020 applicants will have the opportunity to take the October examination or to postpone to the February 2021 examination.

In addition, the board, with the Court’s approval, announces that it is creating a supervised practice program, along the lines of the already existing Certified Legal Intern program, that will allow for practice with supervision by a member of The Florida Bar. The board will partner with the Bar and expects the program to begin no later than mid-September, which was the soonest date that grades would have been released had the examination occurred in July as initially scheduled. Details regarding eligibility and rules for participation will be announced once they are finalized.

The board thanks the members of the judiciary and The Florida Bar, Bar staff, and bar admissions administrators who generously offered their time to proctor or grade the August 2020 examination.

Florida Board of Bar Examiners

