GBI investigating after man dies while in custody of Thomas Co. SWAT team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations say they have been requested by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of a person being taken into custody on Sunday at a home off Beth Page Road.

GBI says on Sunday afternoon, Grady County 911 received a call for deputies to respond to a male who had trouble breathing.

Officials say upon their arrival to the scene, they saw a female bleeding from a head wound who had been assaulted.

According to officials, deputies attempted to contact the male suspect at the residence, who had barricaded himself inside the residence. GBI says Grady County officials requested assistance from the Thomas County SWAT team to attempt to remove the man from the residence and arrest him.

Authorities say the male refused to communicate with Thomas County SWAT members, who had taken control of the scene.

Officials say the attempted use of gas and other “less-lethal weapons” were used by authorities before the man was eventually taken into custody and removed from the home.

According to GBI, members of the SWAT team noticed the man became unresponsive. At this point, officials attempted first aid at the scene by SWAT medics and MET’s, but the man died at the scene.

Officials say an autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab this week.

The name of the male is being withheld pending notification of family. This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090.

