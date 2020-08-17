Hannah’s Sunday, August 16th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We ended Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s in most of the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, a strong thunderstorm moved through Suwannee county Sunday evening. As it moved south the storm quickly weakened.

Sunday night will be quiet with temperatures in the mid-70s and a mostly clear sky.

Monday morning will be sunny across the region. The sunshine will quickly heat temperatures into the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon. Isolated showers are also possible Monday afternoon.

