Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, August 16th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We ended Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s in most of the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, a strong thunderstorm moved through Suwannee county Sunday evening. As it moved south the storm quickly weakened.

Sunday night will be quiet with temperatures in the mid-70s and a mostly clear sky.

Monday morning will be sunny across the region. The sunshine will quickly heat temperatures into the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon. Isolated showers are also possible Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hannah’s Sunday, August 16th morning update

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Sunshine will quickly warm temperatures into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. It’ll be a great day to spend time in the air conditioning. Isolated showers are possible in the eastern Big Bend and southeastern Georgia this afternoon, however, off in the west, we’ll have a partly sunny sky.

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday August 15th, evening update

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow we’ll start the day with sunshine across the region and temperatures in the 70s. Isolated showers are possible in the east, but most of the region will have a sunny Sunday with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s.

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday, August 15th Morning Update

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Good Morning! Showers and storms moved through the Gulf of Mexico. A few of the showers moved inland and brought rain to the eastern Big Bend. Chances for showers and storms continue through Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

News

Tropical Storm Kyle develops in the Atlantic

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a tropical depression off the coast of New England to Tropical Storm Kyle on Friday.

Latest News

Forecast

Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: August 14, 2020

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Meteorologist Hannah Messier has a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, August 14.

Forecast

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: August 14, 2020

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020.

Weather

Tropical Storm Josephine predicted to be weaker, stay away from U.S.

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Josephine is expected to remain weak and stay in the Atlantic.

Forecast

Charles’ Thursday Evening Forecast: August 13, 2020

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, August 13.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: August 13, 2020

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says rain chances will stay in the forecast as we approach the weekend.

News

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: August 13, 2020

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says rain chances will stay in the forecast as the weekend approaches.