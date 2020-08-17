Hurricane Michael homebuyer program to relaunch, Gov. DeSantis says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday $10 million in home loans will be used to help families impacted by Hurricane Michael.

The Hurricane Michael Recovery Loan Program will allow eligible families in 11 counties to apply for up to $15,000 in down payment assistance and closing costs.

The counties are Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla and Washington.

Families can begin applying September 1 through the Florida Housing Finance Corporation. Its website details eligibility requirements and participating lenders.

“This $10 million will help over 660 families purchase homes,” Governor DeSantis said at a press conference in Panama City Monday.

DeSantis said this follows $5 million in emergency home loans provided by the state last year. He stressed that while storms move through quickly, the rebuilding process takes years.

You can watch DeSantis’ announcement, which was broadcast live on WCTV’s Facebook page, below.

LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis is making an announcement about affordable housing and hurricane recovery in Panama City. Posted by WCTV.tv on Monday, August 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.