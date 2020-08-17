Leon CARES funding applications now open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Applications are now open for Leon CARES funding grants; the County has created an individual grant program, a small business grant program, and a grant program for local human service agencies.

About $17 million is now being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can click here to apply.

The individual assistance program has $7.5 million available for people needing assistance on rent, utilities, or mortgages; those grants run up to $3,000.

The small business grants can be used for a variety of COVID-19 related expenses; that program also has a total of $7.5 million available.

$2 million is available for local human service agencies, with grants of up to $20,000 each.

“Everybody’s been impacted by the virus, but not everybody’s been impacted in the same way. So, some people were better prepared or they were in an industry that has not had a downtown, other people have seen big changes,” said Leon County Commission Chair Bryan Desloge.

If you need assistance with your application, you can call (855) 203-6584.

If you need in-person assistance or Internet access, you can visit one of the following locations:

ECHO, Inc 860-224-3246

Tallahassee Urban League 850-222-6111

Greater Frenchtown Area Revitalization Council 850-284-0366

Leon County Public Libraries 850-606-2665

Leon County Office of Human Services and Community Partnerships 850-606-1900

