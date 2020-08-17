Leon County teachers return to schools, prepare for upcoming year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Teachers with Leon County Schools are back in their classrooms Monday, preparing for students to return to brick and mortar schooling in two weeks on August 31.

Fort Braden Principal and Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson says his administrators and teachers are most excited to see students' smiling faces.

Many teachers prepared their classrooms on Monday, socially distancing desks and placing all unnecessary furniture in the cafeteria; students will eat breakfast and lunch in their classrooms.

Jackson says Fort Braden held a faculty meeting, where administrators answered as many teacher questions as possible; most were technical, asking about how to teach students online and in the classroom.

“I think obviously, due to some tragic losses over the summer, we have some concerns. I think that our job as administrators are to understand and acknowledge those concerns, but also to encourage our teachers and remind them that we’re in this business to do what’s best for kids,” said Jackson.

Fort Braden has lost two employees and one former employee to COVID-19.

Jackson says many things are out of their control, but what teachers and administrators can control is their attitude.

He says the goal is to have as much normalcy as possible in the new atmosphere; that includes implementing "mask breaks" for students.

“Our children are allowed to go outside and socially distance themselves. When you’re five-years-old, it’s hard to keep a mask on. Heck when you’re 53-years-old, it’s hard to keep a mask on all day long so we look forward to allowing them some mask breaks during the day,” said Jackson.

Jackson says Fort Braden has adjusted schedules as well, to have as few students in classrooms at one time as possible.

Leon County Schools also posted an infographic on social media Monday, instructing parents on how to prepare kids to go back to school; tips include practicing wearing masks and practicing what six feet of social distancing looks like.

