Advertisement

Leon County voters take to the street for ‘Souls to the Polls’ march

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Voters, volunteers and campaigners alike took to the streets Sunday for the Souls to the Polls march to take advantage of the last day of early voting before Tuesday’s elections.

The event gave an opportunity for participants to have their voices heard.

Life Church International Center pastor Gregory James says Souls to the Polls is a very important opportunity for citizens to get out and vote.

“That’s what it’s all about, making sure the right people are in office that can meet the needs we are facing day by day,” James says.

But for James, this event is bigger than just casting a ballot.

“Today marks the first day that I will be able to cast my vote after all of the long work that we’ve done for Amendment 4,” explained James.

As a convicted felon, James knows what it feels like to not have a choice in voting and believes that no one should be silenced.

“So your voice is your vote and it’s important that you get out and do that,” James says. “Otherwise you’re being muted so it’s time to stop being muted and get your voice heard.”

Florida A&M University head basketball coach Robert McCullum brought his team out for the voting event because he says it sets an example.

“For our young people to come out, I think it sets an example. That’s the group, this generation that we need to follow precious generations to accept the baton,” explained coach McCullum.

Coach McCullum said he used the event to help ensure his players are educated in all aspects of life.

“Basketball sort of allows us an opportunity to grow in their horizon and make sure they are enlightened in various areas of history, and politics and current events,” said coach McCullum.

Being able to vote creates a way for people, like pastor James, to feel they can make a difference.

“So I’m excited about it and it’s a monumental moment for me because now I realize that I got a chance to make my voice be heard.”

The Florida Primary happens on Tuesday, August 18.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tourism numbers plummet in second quarter

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
The tourism industry must combat ongoing negative perceptions of Florida’s handling of COVID-19, international travel bans, people slow to return to entertainment venues and double-digit unemployment.

News

Omega Lamplighters host summer induction ceremony

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The organization inducted 16 new members on Sunday.

News

Omega Lamplighters host summer induction ceremony

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Omega Lamplighters hosted their 2020 summer induction ceremony Sunday.

News

‘Baker Boys’ use sweet treats for charity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chloe Harden
Self-named 'The Baker Boys', Henry Dailey, Rhys Lawson and Logan Blood are raising money for The Kearney Center.

Latest News

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 16, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 17, 2020

News

What's Brewing? August 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: August 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020.

News

Florida Bar Exam postponed after technical glitches reported

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The bar exam has been postponed in Florida after technical glitches led state leaders to reschedule the major exam for October.

News

Hannah's Sunday, August 16th evening update

Updated: 15 hours ago