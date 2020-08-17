Leon County voters take to the street for ‘Souls to the Polls’ march

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Voters, volunteers and campaigners alike took to the streets Sunday for the Souls to the Polls march to take advantage of the last day of early voting before Tuesday’s elections.

The event gave an opportunity for participants to have their voices heard.

Life Church International Center pastor Gregory James says Souls to the Polls is a very important opportunity for citizens to get out and vote.

“That’s what it’s all about, making sure the right people are in office that can meet the needs we are facing day by day,” James says.

But for James, this event is bigger than just casting a ballot.

“Today marks the first day that I will be able to cast my vote after all of the long work that we’ve done for Amendment 4,” explained James.

As a convicted felon, James knows what it feels like to not have a choice in voting and believes that no one should be silenced.

“So your voice is your vote and it’s important that you get out and do that,” James says. “Otherwise you’re being muted so it’s time to stop being muted and get your voice heard.”

Florida A&M University head basketball coach Robert McCullum brought his team out for the voting event because he says it sets an example.

“For our young people to come out, I think it sets an example. That’s the group, this generation that we need to follow precious generations to accept the baton,” explained coach McCullum.

Coach McCullum said he used the event to help ensure his players are educated in all aspects of life.

“Basketball sort of allows us an opportunity to grow in their horizon and make sure they are enlightened in various areas of history, and politics and current events,” said coach McCullum.

Being able to vote creates a way for people, like pastor James, to feel they can make a difference.

“So I’m excited about it and it’s a monumental moment for me because now I realize that I got a chance to make my voice be heard.”

The Florida Primary happens on Tuesday, August 18.

