Lowndes County Schools release updated COVID-19 numbers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County Schools have released the latest COVID-19 numbers as it pertains to students and employees in the district.

The system says of the 10,055 students in Lowndes County Schools, 13 have tested positive for coronavirus and 73 are being quarantined for possible exposure.

LCS adds of the 1,390 employees in the district, five have tested positive and 19 are currently quarantined.

The full breakdown from Lowndes County can be seen below or by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.