Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: August 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The distant tropics are becoming more active and a couple of stationary fronts are raising our local rain chances.

Monday has been a hot and humid one, with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid-90s, but also with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The best chances will be over the Big Bend until sunset, with just isolated leftover showers this evening and lows in the low-to-mid-70s.

Tuesday will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon, and highs again in the low-to-mid-90s.

A couple of stationary fronts and a trough of low pressure in the upper levels of the southern United States will create a wetter pattern Wednesday through Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms likely, possible at almost any time, but most numerous in the afternoons, with lows in the low-70s and highs in the upper-80s.

Rain chances will drop a bit back to the typical scattered-variety by Sunday into Monday.

In the tropics, we are tracking two distant disturbances in the Atlantic; one about 2,000 miles away and the other about 3,500 miles away. There is some potential for development with these systems this week, especially the one further away. Neither will affect our weather during the workweek, but we’ll monitor them for the long-range forecast into next week.

There is no threat at this time, but stay tuned throughout the week.

