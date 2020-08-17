Norvell: Warren Thompson and FSU are ‘moving forward together’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Warren Thompson took to social media late last week to question the policies and procedures being done by Florida State with regards to their handling of testing for student-athletes, etc.

On Saturday, he wasn’t part of FSU’s scrimmage. Norvell shared the two parties hadn’t talked to that point in time, and the team was on the same page.

On Sunday, Thompson again took to social media, this time issuing an apology and sharing his desire to move forward.

On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell confirmed that Thompson remains a part of the program and both parties met and are now focused on their future together. Norvell went in-depth in discussing the situation, Thompson and the current difficulties facing college programs while trying to return to play amid a pandemic.

“Warren Thompson is a part of our program,” Norvell said. “He reached out to me here this weekend. I love Warren. I do. This is one of the toughest times in our program’s, in our country’s history, the fear, the unknown, a lot of the things that are going [on]. These guys, maintaining control of their thoughts, where they are and looking at the reality of situations, I feel bad for all these guys that I’m coaching and that the coaches are coaching, that they are having to live through this experience, but it is going to make us stronger. Making sure that as we do it, that we do it together. Understanding the challenges that we do face and not letting the story build upon a story and a story of what we are thinking in our minds, rather than just having the conversation.

“We had a very good conversation here the last couple days, and last night Warren came up and expressed what his desire and what he wanted to do and what he wants to be a part of,” Norvell added. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to coach Warren. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help him develop and to be on this journey with him. Just like every other player on this team. Being part of our family, sometimes there are bad days, and it is really easy for a coach to just turn the other way, but Warren and I, we have eight months together, and when I got here, Warren actually wasn’t on the team. I told him that this was our new beginning and for eight months, up to this last week, I’ve enjoyed every moment of that development and that relationship. I think he understands the choices that he made and some of the things that happened as he was going through the situation, but we are moving forward together. I’m grateful for the opportunity the help him grow and develop and to be able to continue to build that relationship.

“I’m appreciative of Warren,” Norvell continued. “I think that sometimes in life you just have to sit back and reflect and not get caught up in emotions and letting different things develop that might not be the reality of the situation. There is a lot of stress on these kids. It is not just him, it is on all of us, but we are moving forward together.”

