Advertisement

Omega Lamplighters host summer induction ceremony

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Omega Lamplighters hosted their 2020 summer induction ceremony Sunday.

The organization inducted 16 new members.

The event included a step-show, words of encouragement and a prayer.

This mentorship program focuses on turning good young men into great young men by uplifting and cultivating responsible, educated citizens. One of the co-founders, Royle King, expressed the importance of giving back to his community.

“Through this experience, I was able to partner with some amazing people and build this awesome machine,” said King.

The program was founded on four principals: leadership, academics, maturity and perseverance.

A recent inductee, Matthew Cooper, says he uses the program as an opportunity for personal development.

“They have always instilled over the past few years, that it is always imperative to take whatever shot at bettering myself”, said Cooper.

The Big Bend Area Chapter of Omega Lamplighters includes Tallahassee, Wakulla, Gadsden and Jefferson counties.

For more information on how to get involved, please visit the Omega Lamplighters’ Website.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tourism numbers plummet in second quarter

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
The tourism industry must combat ongoing negative perceptions of Florida’s handling of COVID-19, international travel bans, people slow to return to entertainment venues and double-digit unemployment.

News

Leon County voters take to the street for ‘Souls to the Polls’ march

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Life Church International Center pastor Gregory James says Souls to the Polls is a very important opportunity for citizens to get out and vote.

News

Omega Lamplighters host summer induction ceremony

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Omega Lamplighters hosted their 2020 summer induction ceremony Sunday.

News

‘Baker Boys’ use sweet treats for charity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chloe Harden
Self-named 'The Baker Boys', Henry Dailey, Rhys Lawson and Logan Blood are raising money for The Kearney Center.

Latest News

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 16, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 17, 2020

News

What's Brewing? August 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: August 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020.

News

Florida Bar Exam postponed after technical glitches reported

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The bar exam has been postponed in Florida after technical glitches led state leaders to reschedule the major exam for October.

News

Hannah's Sunday, August 16th evening update

Updated: 15 hours ago