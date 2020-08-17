Omega Lamplighters host summer induction ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Omega Lamplighters hosted their 2020 summer induction ceremony Sunday.

The organization inducted 16 new members.

The event included a step-show, words of encouragement and a prayer.

This mentorship program focuses on turning good young men into great young men by uplifting and cultivating responsible, educated citizens. One of the co-founders, Royle King, expressed the importance of giving back to his community.

“Through this experience, I was able to partner with some amazing people and build this awesome machine,” said King.

The program was founded on four principals: leadership, academics, maturity and perseverance.

A recent inductee, Matthew Cooper, says he uses the program as an opportunity for personal development.

“They have always instilled over the past few years, that it is always imperative to take whatever shot at bettering myself”, said Cooper.

The Big Bend Area Chapter of Omega Lamplighters includes Tallahassee, Wakulla, Gadsden and Jefferson counties.

For more information on how to get involved, please visit the Omega Lamplighters’ Website.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.