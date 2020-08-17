Advertisement

Pepperoni shortage is driving up price for small pizzerias

There's a coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni.
There's a coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni.(Source: KLAS/CNN)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pandemic has left shortages in items ranging from toilet paper to disinfectant wipes and even coins, but if you’re a pizza lover, the coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni may be even more troubling.

News outlets including USA Today report that small pizza shops said they’re seeing higher prices for the popular topping.

According to Bloomberg, a South Dakota shop is paying $4.12 cents a pound for it compared to $2.87 a pound in January of 2019.

Bloomberg also found a New York pizzeria that says it's paying $6 a pound, up from $4 a pound earlier this year.

The paper reports that large chains like Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Little Caesar’s and Papa John’s are not getting hit with price increases because their prices are set in long-term contracts.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 17, 2020

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 16, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 17, 2020

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 17, 2020

News

What's Brewing? August 17, 2020

Updated: 43 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: August 17, 2020

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal Service bill

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

National

Stalker planned to take WWE star hostage, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials said a man allegedly stalked a WWE wrestler for years before traveling to her home on Sunday with plans to hold her hostage.

National

PD: Stalker planned to take WWE star hostage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Officials said a man allegedly stalked a WWE wrestler for years before traveling to her home on Sunday with plans to hold her hostage.

National

Man barricaded in Texas home after 3 officers are shot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Residents of a suburb near Austin, Texas, were told to stay indoors early Monday as police surrounded a home where a man was barricaded inside with three of his family members after three officers were shot hours earlier.

National Politics

Milwaukee misses Democratic convention: ‘It is a gut punch’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers were eager to tell the story of a resilient, post-industrial city that is home to thriving, diverse neighborhoods, a vibrant restaurant scene and a growing tech industry.

Coronavirus

Pandemic reshaping air travel as carriers struggle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Surveys indicate that instead of growing comfortable with air travel, more people are becoming skeptical about it.