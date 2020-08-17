Advertisement

SEC unveils amended schedules for Georgia, Florida

The Southeastern Conference has unveiled the amended 2020 football schedules for their member schools on Monday, including the University of Georgia and University of Florida.
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Southeastern Conference has unveiled the amended 2020 football schedules for their member schools on Monday, including the University of Georgia and University of Florida.

In late June, the SEC announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will be playing a conference-only schedule, meaning in-state rivalries between UGA and Georgia Tech, and Florida and Florida State, will not be played this year.

Each team had two non-divisional opponents added to their schedule to make up for the loss of non-conference games this season: Georgia had Mississippi State and Arkansas added to their schedule to accompany their previously scheduled tilts with Auburn and Alabama, while Florida’s previous West-division games against LSU and Ole Miss will be in addition to their new matchups against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs will open their season on at the Arkansas Razorbacks, followed by a home contest against the Auburn Tigers in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Florida opens on the road at Ole Miss before having their home opener on Week 2 against South Carolina.

Both teams have their bye week on Week 6 (October 31).

The two programs will meet in their annual rivalry game on Week 7 (November 7). According to the SEC Network’s schedule release show, the game is still slated to be held in Jacksonville, Florida.

The full 2020 schedule for Georgia, Florida and the rest of the conference can be seen below.

