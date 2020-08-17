Shrimp Tikka Masala with Jasmine Rice

Chef Levi Newsome with the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV’s Michael Hudak on set to showcase this recipe.

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup yellow onion, diced

1 tablespoon garlic blend paste

1 tablespoon ginger spice paste

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 plum tomatoes, diced

1 lb peeled/deveined large shrimp, tails removed

1 cup jasmine rice

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

METHOD

1. Preheat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high 2–3 minutes. Add onion, garlic and ginger paste; cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant. Stir in coriander, turmeric, cumin, and cayenne; cook 1 more minute. Stir in tomatoes and cook 10–12 minutes. Cook rice following package instructions.

2. Add shrimp to pan and continue cooking 2–3 minutes until pink and opaque. Stir in yogurt, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Serve over jasmine rice; garnish with cilantro.

