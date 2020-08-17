Advertisement

Stalker planned to take WWE star hostage, police say

Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUTZ, Fla. (WFTS) - Officials said a man allegedly stalked a WWE wrestler for years before traveling to her home on Sunday with plans to hold her hostage.

Social media stalking evolved into an attempted armed kidnapping, investigators say. At the center of it all WWE superstar Sonya Deville.

Deville thanked her supporters on Twitter, stating, “A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office for their response and assistance.”

Investigators said Phillip Thomas left his car at Idlewild Baptist Church around midnight Sunday then walked into Deville’s neighborhood.

Deputies say he arrived at her home, cut a hole into the patio screen and watched the homeowner for hours.

“Our window is right where he was, you know, camping out,” said a neighbor, who declined to give her name.

The neighbor said her rescue pup Rex caught on to the disturbance next door: “My mom woke me up and, you know, he was barking at the door, the back door, which leads up where the incident happened so it was quite scary.”

Investigators said Thomas slipped inside when the homeowner went to sleep, setting off the alarm. Responding deputies found Thomas inside carrying a knife, zip ties, duct tape and Mace.

A Twitter account in Thomas’ name is consumed with messages to the WWE star and retweets from her page.

