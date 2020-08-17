StarMetro to provide fare-free rides Tuesday for the Primary Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - StarMetro says Fixed Route and Dial-A-Ride services will be fare-free on Tuesday.

The City of Tallahassee says the rides will be free so all voters can go cast their ballots on Primary Election Day.

The city says anyone utilizing StarMetro for transportation to and from polls will need to wear face coverings and maintain appropriate social distance while on the bus.

