Strawberry Trifle Parfait with Orange-Mascarpone Cream

Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV’s Lanetra Bennett on set to showcase this recipe.

Combine in medium bowl: strawberries, orange zest, 1/4 cup sugar, balsamic vinegar, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla until well blended; set aside.

Combine in separate medium bowl: orange juice, mascarpone, heavy cream, remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla, and remaining 1/4 cup sugar until blended. Beat mascarpone mixture with an electric mixer until medium firm peaks form.

To assemble, toss cake cubes with some juice from the strawberries and place a few pieces in the bottom of 6 individual dessert cups or glasses. Top with about 2 tablespoons of mascarpone mixture, then with about 3 tablespoons of strawberries.