Strawberry Trifle Parfait with Orange-Mascarpone Cream

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV’s Lanetra Bennett on set to showcase this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb strawberries, hulled, quartered
  • 1 orange, zested & juiced
  • 1/2 cup sugar, divided
  • 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
  • 8 oz mascarpone cheese, room temperature
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1 butter pound cake, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 cup granola, for garnish

Method

  1. Combine in medium bowl: strawberries, orange zest, 1/4 cup sugar, balsamic vinegar, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla until well blended; set aside.
  2. Combine in separate medium bowl: orange juice, mascarpone, heavy cream, remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla, and remaining 1/4 cup sugar until blended. Beat mascarpone mixture with an electric mixer until medium firm peaks form.
  3. To assemble, toss cake cubes with some juice from the strawberries and place a few pieces in the bottom of 6 individual dessert cups or glasses. Top with about 2 tablespoons of mascarpone mixture, then with about 3 tablespoons of strawberries.
  4. Repeat until all elements have been evenly divided among cups. Refrigerate until serving. Serve chilled, sprinkled with granola.

