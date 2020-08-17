Strawberry Trifle Parfait with Orange-Mascarpone Cream
Published: Aug. 17, 2020
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV’s Lanetra Bennett on set to showcase this recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 lb strawberries, hulled, quartered
- 1 orange, zested & juiced
- 1/2 cup sugar, divided
- 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
- 8 oz mascarpone cheese, room temperature
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 1 butter pound cake, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 cup granola, for garnish
Method
- Combine in medium bowl: strawberries, orange zest, 1/4 cup sugar, balsamic vinegar, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla until well blended; set aside.
- Combine in separate medium bowl: orange juice, mascarpone, heavy cream, remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla, and remaining 1/4 cup sugar until blended. Beat mascarpone mixture with an electric mixer until medium firm peaks form.
- To assemble, toss cake cubes with some juice from the strawberries and place a few pieces in the bottom of 6 individual dessert cups or glasses. Top with about 2 tablespoons of mascarpone mixture, then with about 3 tablespoons of strawberries.
- Repeat until all elements have been evenly divided among cups. Refrigerate until serving. Serve chilled, sprinkled with granola.
