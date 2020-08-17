Tallahassee Police investigating pair of weekend shootings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred over the weekend.

TPD says on Friday evening, just after 8 p.m., a female victim was shot following a dispute in the 2000 block of Holmes Street.

Officials say the second shooting happened at Cancun’s Sports Bar on West Tennessee Street around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, where an adult male was shot after being in an “earlier altercation” with the suspect.

Authorities say no arrest has been made in either case at this time and neither of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

TPD says the incidents are not related to each other.

Tallahassee Police investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incidents, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about these cases to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

