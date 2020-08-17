Advertisement

What’s Brewing? August 17, 2020

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Leon County Booking Report: August 17, 2020

Updated: 27 minutes ago
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 16, 2020.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: August 17, 2020

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020.

Florida Bar Exam postponed after technical glitches reported

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Jacob Murphey
The bar exam has been postponed in Florida after technical glitches led state leaders to reschedule the major exam for October.

Hannah's Sunday, August 16th evening update

Updated: 12 hours ago

Thomasville utility crews work to restore power

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Christen Hyde
The City of Thomasville reported about 4,000 customers without power Sunday afternoon.

Vote by mail in Florida primary already far exceeds 2016

Updated: 23 hours ago
Florida will elect at least two new members of Congress this year, and the Republican primaries in two districts will likely decide who they will be.

Franklin County tourism numbers down for May, up overall for 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Will Desautelle
Franklin County sees a 25% decrease in May revenues compared to May 2019.

Leon County Booking Report: August 16, 2020

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
By WCTV Staff
‘Fight Like a Girl” event empowering through self-defense

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
By Christen Hyde
Weinischke Martial Arts hosted a self-defense class Saturday centered around women’s empowerment. Shane Weinischke, the gym owner, organized the event ‘Fight Like a Girl’ in an effort to motivate women in the community.