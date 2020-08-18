Advertisement

Bragg COVID-19 testing site suspending new appointments; walkups still welcome

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Florida A&M’s Bragg Memorial Stadium says they are no longer accepting new appointments until further notice.

The site says those with confirmed appointments will still be tested and appointments have been scheduled through September 13. FAMU and the Florida Department of Health-Leon County say the site will still continue to provide free testing with no appointments and no required physician referral.

“This is to better serve the people who want to get tested,” said Cynthia Harris, Ph.D., director of the FAMU Institute of Public Health and one of the co-founders of the site. “This pandemic challenges us daily to make adjustments. In the coming weeks, we will review these changes to ensure that the community is being adequately served.”

Since testing at the site began on April 25, more than 34,000 people have been tested.

