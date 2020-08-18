Advertisement

FDA flags accuracy issue with widely used coronavirus test

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Potential accuracy issues with a widely used coronavirus test could lead to false results for patients, U.S. health officials warned.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert Monday to doctors and laboratory technicians using Thermo Fisher's TaqPath genetic test. Regulators said issues related to laboratory equipment and software used to run the test could lead to inaccuracies. The agency advised technicians to follow updated instructions and software developed by the company to ensure accurate results.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert Monday to doctors and laboratory technicians using Thermo Fisher's TaqPath genetic test.
The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert Monday to doctors and laboratory technicians using Thermo Fisher's TaqPath genetic test. (Source: CNN)

The warning comes nearly a month after Connecticut public health officials first reported that at least 90 people had received false positive results for the coronavirus. Most of those receiving the false results were residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

A spokeswoman for Thermo Fisher said the company was working with FDA "to make sure that laboratory personnel understand the need for strict adherence to the instructions for use." She added that company data shows most users "follow our workflow properly and obtain accurate results."

The FDA said one possible problem was related to the incorrect use of equipment that rapidly spins samples in preparation for processing. The agency's letter tells lab workers to follow new instructions developed by the company for this step.

A second issue relates to the software used on Thermo Fisher's testing platform. FDA said labs must upgrade the software to a new version.

Dr. Albert Ko of Yale's School of Public Health said the potential accuracy problems have "pretty serious implications" given that Thermo Fisher's test is used widely both in the U.S. and around the world to screen for coronavirus.

The FDA statement did not provide any details on how many test results may have been affected by the problem.

Lab tests are the backbone of U.S. screening for coronavirus, accounting for more than half of the roughly 750,000 tests developed daily. The tests look for traces of coronavirus' genetic material in nasal swabs taken from patients.

Thermo Fisher's test was granted emergency use by the FDA in mid-March. The test runs on a large, automated machine used in hospital, government and commercial labs to look for diseases such as HIV, hepatitis and flu.

The FDA has used its emergency powers to OK more than 200 tests for coronavirus since February. No test is perfect and all are expected to give at least a small percentage of false negatives and false positives.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US home construction surges 22.6%, third straight increase

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan Anthony

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women, but she also was a strong anti-slavery and voting rights pioneer.

National Politics

Michelle Obama: Trump is wrong president for country

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

National Politics

Tuesday marks 100 years since women were guaranteed the right to vote in US

Updated: 54 minutes ago
For decades, several generations of women’s suffrage advocates marched, lobbied and practiced civil disobedience to get women the right to vote.

Latest News

National

Coin shortage hits retailers, laundromats, tooth fairy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In the meantime, people have have been forced to find workarounds.

Coronavirus

WHO: Coronavirus herd immunity requires effective vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization says the planet is nowhere near the amount of coronavirus immunity needed to induce herd immunity, where enough of the population would have antibodies to stop the spread.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 18, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 18, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 18, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 17, 2020.

News

Madison County football players step in to help with back-to-school set up after staff members contract COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
Thanks to a group of Cowboys, the school is ready to welcome back students.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? August 18, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.