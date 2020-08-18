Advertisement

FHSAA unveils dates, playoff formats for fall sports season

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Tuesday, the Florida High School Athletic Association released full schedules, guidelines and playoff formats for the 2020 fall sports season.

The FHSAA says schools in all sports have until September 18 to opt-out of a fall sport state series. Currently, Leon County Schools are slated to begin allowing practice to begin on September 11, with the first date of football games slated for Sept. 25.

The FHSAA says there will be no district champions for football in 2020; instead, all teams who remain in the state series will earn a playoff spot.

The state says a blind draw will seed the teams in the postseason on October 26 and home teams will be determined by a coin flip.

According to the FHSAA, the state finals for classes 1A-4A will be held December 10-12, while the 5A-8A finals will be held Dec. 17-19.

Dates for each of the fall sports are as follows, as set by the FHSAA:

  • Football
    • First allowable practice date: August 24
    • Last allowable regular-season date: November 6
  • Golf, girls volleyball
    • First allowable regular-season date: Sept. 4
    • Last allowable regular-season date: Oct. 10
  • Cross country, bowling
    • First allowable regular-season date: Sept. 4
    • Last allowable regular-season date: Oct. 24
  • Swimming and diving
    • First allowable regular-season date: Sept. 4
    • Last allowable regular-season date: Oct. 17

The full breakdown of the fall season from the FHSAA can be seen below or by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Former Madison County star Jay turning heads as Seminoles continue fall camp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
There’s a whole lot of news coming out of FSU these days, as the Seminoles gear up for football in the fall. But there’s one name that keeps coming to mind, and its a familiar one to those around the Big Bend.

Seminoles

Seminoles crack Top 25 in CBS Sports preseason rankings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The first power rankings of the year from CBSSports see Florida State cracking the Top 25, coming in at #22.

GHSA

Valdosta softball to lean on sophomore pitcher

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta High School softball team is off to a slow start, but that is expected when you have a young team.

GHSA

‘It’s no longer that we are a new program’: Lowndes unwilling to wait for success in fifth year of volleyball

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Lowndes Vikings volleyball team looks to take a big step this season.

Latest News

Seminoles

‘This team needs to challenge itself': Norvell unhappy with offensive effort

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Florida State football team returned to the the practice field Monday, after holding the first scrimmage of the year on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FHSAA

Madison County football players step in to help with back-to-school set up after staff members contract COVID

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Back-to-school preparations are underway inside Lee Elementary School in Madison County, where after a staff member contracted COVID-19, members of the Madison County football team stepped up to lend a hand.

Football

SEC unveils amended schedules for Georgia, Florida

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Southeastern Conference has unveiled the amended 2020 football schedules for their member schools on Monday, including the University of Florida and University of Georgia.

GHSA

Bearcats looking to seniors to return to Columbus

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Bainbridge Bearcats are looking to take home the Region 1-AAAAA softball championship. If they want to accomplish their goal, head coach Chris Bryant is looking to his seniors to lead the way.

Seminoles

Norvell: Warren Thompson and FSU are ‘moving forward together’

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT
|
By Chris Nee
On Sunday, Thompson again took to social media, this time issuing an apology and sharing his desire to move forward.

FHSAA

Big Bend coaches split on FHSAA fall sports resolution

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Friday, the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted to begin the state-wide fall sports season on August 24