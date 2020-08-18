FHSAA unveils dates, playoff formats for fall sports season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Tuesday, the Florida High School Athletic Association released full schedules, guidelines and playoff formats for the 2020 fall sports season.

The FHSAA says schools in all sports have until September 18 to opt-out of a fall sport state series. Currently, Leon County Schools are slated to begin allowing practice to begin on September 11, with the first date of football games slated for Sept. 25.

The FHSAA says there will be no district champions for football in 2020; instead, all teams who remain in the state series will earn a playoff spot.

The state says a blind draw will seed the teams in the postseason on October 26 and home teams will be determined by a coin flip.

According to the FHSAA, the state finals for classes 1A-4A will be held December 10-12, while the 5A-8A finals will be held Dec. 17-19.

Dates for each of the fall sports are as follows, as set by the FHSAA:

Football First allowable practice date: August 24 Last allowable regular-season date: November 6

Golf, girls volleyball First allowable regular-season date: Sept. 4 Last allowable regular-season date: Oct. 10

Cross country, bowling First allowable regular-season date: Sept. 4 Last allowable regular-season date: Oct. 24

Swimming and diving First allowable regular-season date: Sept. 4 Last allowable regular-season date: Oct. 17



The full breakdown of the fall season from the FHSAA can be seen below or by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.