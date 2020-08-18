Former Madison County star Jay turning heads as Seminoles continue fall camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tate Rodemaker. Ryan Fitzgerald. There are a good number of local guys in high-profile battles at Florida State’s fall camp right now, but there’s one homegrown product who is turning heads with the garnet and gold.

There’s a whole lot of news coming out of FSU these days, as the Seminoles gear up for football in the fall.

But there’s one name that keeps coming to mind.

After a redshirt season last year, former Madison County two-sport start Travis Jay seems poised for a breakout season in 2020, with head coach Mike Norvell gushing about Jay after Saturday’s scrimmage.

“Travis Jay was remarkable, I thought, in the flash plays,” Norvell said. “He was playing sideline to sideline, made a couple great open-field tackles, very physical.”

Position coach Marcus Woodson praised his versatility earlier in the week.

“He’s got all the talent in the world,” Woodson said. “He’s a kid that can play any position in the secondary and he’s sharp. He understands the game. He’s been doing a really good job in terms of special teams as well, so he’ll definitely be an impact player for us.”

But, the Noles seem to know exactly where they want to use Jay.

Just ask defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

“He’s a big body that’s super athletic and he’s a physical tackler,” he said. “He’s kinda what we’re looking for at that position, at free safety. He’s done a nice job and he picks things up pretty well, he’s definitely physical enough he can play the ball well.”

THere’s a lot of local talent to keep your eye on in Doak Campbell this fall, but the guy wearing #18 on defense might be chief among them.

With Akeem Dent’s move to cornerback, Jay and Renardo Green look to be FSU’s key safeties in 2020.

