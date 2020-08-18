Advertisement

GBI: Several arrested in South Georgia drug investigation

Five people were arrested Thursday following an undercover drug investigation that began in 2019, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Five people were arrested Thursday following an undercover drug investigation that began in 2019, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.(Georgia Bureau of Investigations)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Five people were arrested Thursday following an undercover drug investigation that began in 2019, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Two others had outstanding warrants.

The following were arrested on drug charges and taken into federal custody:

  • Joshua Lee Walls, 35, of Albany, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a machine gun.
  • Cody Ray Harmon, 35, of Albany, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Emanuel Jermaine Cobb, 36, of Albany, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Amanda Knight, 34, of Albany, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.
  • Jessica Ann Bridges, 25, of Albany, charged with sale of a controlled substance.

The GBI said those arrested were living and operating out hotels in Dougherty and Lee counties.

“Throughout the investigation, numerous investigative acts, to include controlled purchases and surveillance, were conducted,” the GBI said in a release. “Agents were able to recover methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), other prescription pills, marijuana, synthetic marijuana (Spice), drug paraphernalia, a Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle (modified to be fully automatic), and a handgun.”

The GBI said during its investigation, they found that Walls was also selling weapons. Agents did an undercover buy at a Dougherty County hotel and bought a rifle modified to be fully-automatic.

During the arrest, agents searched several hotel rooms, according to the GBI.

The searches seized marijuana, synthetic marijuana, also known as spice, cocaine, ecstasy, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and a handgun.

Two others — separate from the drug investigation — were arrested on outstanding warrants.

  • Holli Michelle Freeland, 27, of Albany, was charged with contempt of court.
  • Byron Bradley, 40, of Albany, was charged with probation violation.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service conducted the arrest operation.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

travis jay

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
There’s a whole lot of news coming out of FSU these days, as the Seminoles gear up for football in the fall. But there’s one name that keeps coming to mind, and its a familiar one to those around the Big Bend.

Seminoles

Seminoles crack Top 25 in CBS Sports preseason rankings

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The first power rankings of the year from CBSSports see Florida State cracking the Top 25, coming in at #22.

News

Leon County poll workers say early voting was busier than primary day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
Florida’s primary began at 7 a.m. Tuesday; however, more than 2 million Floridians already voted by mail before the polls opened.

News

BACK TO SCHOOL: Latest start dates & reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee work crew finds body in pond on FAMU Way, TPD investigating

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
According to TPD, a City of Tallahassee work crew discovered the dead person around 9 a.m.

GHSA

Valdosta softball to lean on sophomore pitcher

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta High School softball team is off to a slow start, but that is expected when you have a young team.

GHSA

‘It’s no longer that we are a new program’: Lowndes unwilling to wait for success in fifth year of volleyball

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Lowndes Vikings volleyball team looks to take a big step this season.

Seminoles

‘This team needs to challenge itself': Norvell unhappy with offensive effort

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Florida State football team returned to the the practice field Monday, after holding the first scrimmage of the year on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 18, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 18, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 18, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 17, 2020.