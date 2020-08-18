GBI: Several arrested in South Georgia drug investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Five people were arrested Thursday following an undercover drug investigation that began in 2019, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Two others had outstanding warrants.

The following were arrested on drug charges and taken into federal custody:

Joshua Lee Walls, 35, of Albany, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a machine gun.

Cody Ray Harmon, 35, of Albany, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

Emanuel Jermaine Cobb, 36, of Albany, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

Amanda Knight, 34, of Albany, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.

Jessica Ann Bridges, 25, of Albany, charged with sale of a controlled substance.

The GBI said those arrested were living and operating out hotels in Dougherty and Lee counties.

“Throughout the investigation, numerous investigative acts, to include controlled purchases and surveillance, were conducted,” the GBI said in a release. “Agents were able to recover methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), other prescription pills, marijuana, synthetic marijuana (Spice), drug paraphernalia, a Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle (modified to be fully automatic), and a handgun.”

The GBI said during its investigation, they found that Walls was also selling weapons. Agents did an undercover buy at a Dougherty County hotel and bought a rifle modified to be fully-automatic.

During the arrest, agents searched several hotel rooms, according to the GBI.

The searches seized marijuana, synthetic marijuana, also known as spice, cocaine, ecstasy, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and a handgun.

Two others — separate from the drug investigation — were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Holli Michelle Freeland, 27, of Albany, was charged with contempt of court.

Byron Bradley, 40, of Albany, was charged with probation violation.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service conducted the arrest operation.

