Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis suspends Clay County Sheriff who’s charged with felony

Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, after the lawman was charged with a felony and three misdemeanors in an investigation related to a mistress.
Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, after the lawman was charged with a felony and three misdemeanors in an investigation related to a mistress.(CBSMiami, FLSherrifs.org)
By CBSMiami.com, News Service Florida
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBSMiami/NSF) – Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, after the lawman was charged with a felony and three misdemeanors in an investigation related to a mistress.

Daniels, a Republican who is running for another term in Tuesday’s primary elections, was charged Thursday with a felony charge of tampering with evidence and three misdemeanor counts of making a false report to law enforcement, according to the order suspending him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated Daniels, and DeSantis on July 7 assigned Ocala-area State Attorney Brad King to the case.

The executive order does not detail the underlying circumstances of the charges against Daniels.

But The Florida Times-Union reported that the investigation involved allegations that Daniels ordered staff members to arrest his mistress on stalking charges.

Staff members told prosecutors they didn’t think there was just cause to arrest the woman, the Times-Union reported.

Copyright 2020 CBSMiami. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘We feel hopeless’: Florida law school grads react to bar exam postponement

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Law school graduates react to a tumultuous few months, as they wait an additional two months to take an exam that could open new doors for those who pass it.

FHSAA

Madison County football players step in to help with back-to-school set up after staff members contract COVID

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Back-to-school preparations are underway inside Lee Elementary School in Madison County, where after a staff member contracted COVID-19, members of the Madison County football team stepped up to lend a hand.

News

New normal begins with start of classes at Valdosta State

Updated: 1 hour ago
The fall semester is now underway at Valdosta State University, as students began classes on Monday with many precautions in place, like required masks and distanced seating.

News

New normal begins with start of classes at Valdosta State

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The fall semester is now underway at Valdosta State University, as students began classes on Monday with many precautions in place, like required masks and distanced seating.

Latest News

Football

SEC unveils amended schedules for Georgia, Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Southeastern Conference has unveiled the amended 2020 football schedules for their member schools on Monday, including the University of Florida and University of Georgia.

GHSA

Bearcats looking to seniors to return to Columbus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Bainbridge Bearcats are looking to take home the Region 1-AAAAA softball championship. If they want to accomplish their goal, head coach Chris Bryant is looking to his seniors to lead the way.

News

Leon CARES funding applications now open

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Applications are now open for Leon CARES funding grants; the County has created an individual grant program, a small business grant program, and a grant program for local human service agencies.

News

Leon County teachers return to schools, prepare for upcoming year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Teachers with Leon County Schools are back in their classrooms Monday, preparing for students to return to brick and mortar schooling in two weeks on August 31.

News

StarMetro to provide fare-free rides Tuesday for the Primary Elections

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
StarMetro says Fixed Route and Dial-A-Ride services will be fare-free on Tuesday.

News

Tuesday to see record-setting partisan primaries

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
This year there are a record number of inter-party challenges.