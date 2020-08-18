‘It’s no longer that we are a new program’: Lowndes unwilling to wait for success in fifth year of volleyball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lowndes High School volleyball team is aiming to take a big step this season.

In just it’s fifth year of playing, the Vikings are hoping to claim their first region title.

Head coach Lane Craven says the team cannot keep relying on the crutch of being a young program. Craven said competition is high at practice this year, with younger players pushing the older ones because everybody wants to play, something Craven hopes continues to build confidence.

“Just starting to have confidence and know that they can win against the teams that are tougher,” Craven said. “Knowing that our level of play is getting stronger and believing in each other and believe in the program. It’s no longer that we are new program that we are ready to compete with teams that have been playing for 20 years.”

“I did a lot of work at home because of COVID,” senior setter Trinity Williams said. “It’s very many camps that you can go to, but before school was out I worked at VSU like with the girls and their coaches when they had camps.”

Lowndes will host Lee County in out-of-region competition starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.