Local Waffle House employees presented Life Saving Award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear aprons.

You may remember a few weeks ago, we brought you the story of two Lynn Haven Waffle House employees who saved the life of retired Panama City Pharmacist Gary Grant.

When Grant fell to the floor unconscious, Manager Ladora Santoro and Cook Aaron Cook jumped into action.

While Cook held Grant’s head to stop the bleeding from his fall, Santoro started CPR and kept it up until help arrived... ultimately saving his life.

The incident happened on July 21.

Monday, Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie along with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford presented Santoro and Cook a special lifesaving award.

Mr. Grant and several of his family members were there to thank them in person.

