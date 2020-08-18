Advertisement

Lowndes volleyball cannot rely on ‘young’ crutch

Lowndes Volleyball
Lowndes Volleyball(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lowndes Vikings volleyball team looks to take a big step this season.

Lowndes hopes to win its first region title in school history. The program is only in its fifth year of existence.

Head coach Lane Craven said the team cannot keep relying on the crutch of being a young program. Craven said competition is high at practice this year, with younger players pushing the older ones because everybody wants to play.

The coach hopes that builds confidence.

“Just starting to have confidence and know that they can win against the teams that are tougher,” Craven said. “Knowing that our level of play is getting stronger and believing in each other and believe in the program. It’s no longer that we are new program that we are ready to compete with teams that have been playing for 20 years.”

“I did a lot of work at home because of COVID,” senior setter Trinity Williams said. “It’s very many camps that you can go to, but before school was out I worked at VSU like with the girls and their coaches when they had camps.”

Lowndes will host Lee County in out-of-region competition starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

