New normal begins with start of classes at Valdosta State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fall semester is now underway at Valdosta State University, as students began classes on Monday with many precautions in place, like required masks and distanced seating.

Darius Anthony, the Assistant Director of Career Opportunities at VSU, has spent three years training up students for the start of their careers. But, when COVID-19 hit, and most employers moved to virtual platforms, he had to adjust quickly.

“I’m not a fan of the virtual world, so it’s something that I had to adapt to,” Anthony said. “It was an adjustment for me, as well as our office, in how we do things.”

Vice President of Student Affairs, Vince Miler, says with virtual classes, foot traffic on campus was a little light, but he says he’s proud of students for following safety protocols on their first day of school.

“Students are actively moving from class to class, they’re wearing facemasks. So, in a time of COVID, that’s great to see,” he said.

“It’s been good,” said VSU freshman Leila Short. “I had an 8 a.m. virtually. It wasn’t that bad.”

All of Short’s classes this year are online, except for one, which is a hybrid.

“Everyone’s kinda doing what they’re told, wearing their mask and stuff,” she said. “I don’t really have a problem with anything.

Registration and the deadline to sign up for classes is Thursday. Until then, it isn’t clear how many students are returning to campus this week.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.