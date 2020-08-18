Advertisement

New normal begins with start of classes at Valdosta State

By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fall semester is now underway at Valdosta State University, as students began classes on Monday with many precautions in place, like required masks and distanced seating.

Darius Anthony, the Assistant Director of Career Opportunities at VSU, has spent three years training up students for the start of their careers. But, when COVID-19 hit, and most employers moved to virtual platforms, he had to adjust quickly.

“I’m not a fan of the virtual world, so it’s something that I had to adapt to,” Anthony said. “It was an adjustment for me, as well as our office, in how we do things.”

Vice President of Student Affairs, Vince Miler, says with virtual classes, foot traffic on campus was a little light, but he says he’s proud of students for following safety protocols on their first day of school.

“Students are actively moving from class to class, they’re wearing facemasks. So, in a time of COVID, that’s great to see,” he said.

“It’s been good,” said VSU freshman Leila Short. “I had an 8 a.m. virtually. It wasn’t that bad.”

All of Short’s classes this year are online, except for one, which is a hybrid.

“Everyone’s kinda doing what they’re told, wearing their mask and stuff,” she said. “I don’t really have a problem with anything.

Registration and the deadline to sign up for classes is Thursday. Until then, it isn’t clear how many students are returning to campus this week.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘We feel hopeless’: Florida law school grads react to bar exam postponement

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Law school graduates react to a tumultuous few months, as they wait an additional two months to take an exam that could open new doors for those who pass it.

FHSAA

Madison County football players step in to help with back-to-school set up after staff members contract COVID

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Back-to-school preparations are underway inside Lee Elementary School in Madison County, where after a staff member contracted COVID-19, members of the Madison County football team stepped up to lend a hand.

State

Gov. DeSantis suspends Clay County Sheriff who’s charged with felony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CBSMiami.com, News Service Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, after the lawman was charged with a felony and three misdemeanors in an investigation related to a mistress.

News

New normal begins with start of classes at Valdosta State

Updated: 1 hour ago
The fall semester is now underway at Valdosta State University, as students began classes on Monday with many precautions in place, like required masks and distanced seating.

Latest News

Football

SEC unveils amended schedules for Georgia, Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Southeastern Conference has unveiled the amended 2020 football schedules for their member schools on Monday, including the University of Florida and University of Georgia.

GHSA

Bearcats looking to seniors to return to Columbus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Bainbridge Bearcats are looking to take home the Region 1-AAAAA softball championship. If they want to accomplish their goal, head coach Chris Bryant is looking to his seniors to lead the way.

News

Leon CARES funding applications now open

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Applications are now open for Leon CARES funding grants; the County has created an individual grant program, a small business grant program, and a grant program for local human service agencies.

News

Leon County teachers return to schools, prepare for upcoming year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Teachers with Leon County Schools are back in their classrooms Monday, preparing for students to return to brick and mortar schooling in two weeks on August 31.

News

StarMetro to provide fare-free rides Tuesday for the Primary Elections

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
StarMetro says Fixed Route and Dial-A-Ride services will be fare-free on Tuesday.

News

Tuesday to see record-setting partisan primaries

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
This year there are a record number of inter-party challenges.