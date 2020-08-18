Advertisement

Norvell not happy with Florida State offense’s effort after practice

Florida State Football
Florida State Football(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Seminoles were back on the practice field after having a scrimmage Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

After Monday’s practice, Coach Mike Norvell was not happy with his team’s offensive performance. He felt like the Seminoles wasted time and did not get better.

The first-year head coach was very candid after practice.

“This team needs to challenge itself,” Norvell said. “We come out to work and we get limited opportunities. I didn’t think today was to the intensity of what is needed for us to play to the caliber of what I think we are capable of playing, but we have to make the choice.

“We are going to challenge guys in practice. We are going to develop that toughness that mindset in everything that we do. We are going to be very smart with our bodies and make sure that they are prepared and ready, but you can’t prepare to play this game by just going through the motion.”

Coach Norvell added he is glad his team has an extra week before their first game of the season on Sept. 12 at home against Georgia Tech.

