Parents react to school system’s new COVID alerts

Lowndes County Schools parent Lori McFadden
By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County Schools has announced more than a dozen of its students are currently positive for COVID-19 in a data update the district is now promising to provide the community each week.

The new transparency method is granting some parents a peace of mind.

"The school system informing us, 'Hey, you know it's not as bad as we thought it might be,' or 'Oh my goodness, it is getting kinda bad,' will really help us, as parents, make decisions for our kids," LCS mother Stephanie Garcia said.

Garcia has five children: two attending Lake City Elementary, one attending Lowndes Middle and two attending Lowndes High.

Not far behind, Nicholas Miller is a father of four LCS students: two of kids are in high school, one in middle and one in elementary.

"I think the bigger question is what they end up doing with those numbers," he said. "Just reporting them doesn't really change much of anything. The question is, 'At what point are we going to make different decisions about how the school functions?'."

Miller is also an assistant professor at Valdosta State University, and his wife, Allison Miller, is a teacher with the Brooks County School District. Both are currently leading their classes virtually.

"I think it's gonna be a couple of weeks before we actually see the ramifications of what it's been like to have the schools open again and to have VSU open and to have the whole community interacting in these ways again," Miller said.

Lori McFadden, a mom of two 16-year-old twin boys at Lowndes High School, was one actively protesting schools re-opening for in-person classes about three weeks ago.

She told WCTV Tuesday, the school’s COVID-19 data released yesterday are results she had anticipated.

"Everyday the state numbers are going up, the county numbers are going up, and I just don't, I just wish they would have just pushed it back," McFadden said.

Lowndes County Schools COVID-19 Weekly Update 8/17/20
LCS's COVID-19 Weekly Update shows 13 students out of 10,055 total are currently positive for COVID-19, and 73 are quarantined for possible exposure.

Out of 1,390 total employees, five are currently positive, and 19 are in self-isolation.

