Putnam County Deputies Arrest Man with $20,000 Worth of Drugs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County man was arrested on his way to a party with $20,000 worth of drugs.

Putnam County Deputies arrested 57-year-old Randy Mathews, Sunday, on 12 counts of distribution of marijuana.

They stopped Mathews on his way to Daytona, for not wearing a seat belt.

After Mathews consented to a search of his car, the sheriff’s office says deputies found several pounds of marijuana, 300 vaping THC cartridges and THC gummy packs.

When he was asked about the marijuana and vape pens, Mathews told deputies when you go to party “you have to be a good host.” Mathews had told deputies at the beginning of the traffic stop that he was traveling to Daytona Beach “to party with some girls,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Mathews was released from the Putnam County Jail on a nearly $45,000 bond.

