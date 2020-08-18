Advertisement

Putnam County Deputies Arrest Man with $20,000 Worth of Drugs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County man was arrested on his way to a party with $20,000 worth of drugs.

Putnam County Deputies arrested 57-year-old Randy Mathews, Sunday, on 12 counts of distribution of marijuana.

They stopped Mathews on his way to Daytona, for not wearing a seat belt.

After Mathews consented to a search of his car, the sheriff’s office says deputies found several pounds of marijuana, 300 vaping THC cartridges and THC gummy packs.

When he was asked about the marijuana and vape pens, Mathews told deputies when you go to party “you have to be a good host.” Mathews had told deputies at the beginning of the traffic stop that he was traveling to Daytona Beach “to party with some girls,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Mathews was released from the Putnam County Jail on a nearly $45,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BACK TO SCHOOL: Latest start dates & reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

News

Tallahassee work crew finds body in pond on FAMU Way, TPD investigating

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
According to TPD, a City of Tallahassee work crew discovered the dead person around 9 a.m.

GHSA

Valdosta softball to lean on sophomore pitcher

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta High School softball team is off to a slow start, but that is expected when you have a young team.

GHSA

‘It’s no longer that we are a new program’: Lowndes unwilling to wait for success in fifth year of volleyball

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Lowndes Vikings volleyball team looks to take a big step this season.

Seminoles

‘This team needs to challenge itself': Norvell unhappy with offensive effort

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Florida State football team returned to the the practice field Monday, after holding the first scrimmage of the year on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 18, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 18, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 18, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 17, 2020.

News

Madison County football players step in to help with back-to-school set up after staff members contract COVID

Updated: 6 hours ago
Thanks to a group of Cowboys, the school is ready to welcome back students.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? August 18, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 18, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

News

Local Waffle House employees presented Life Saving Award

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
2 Waffle House employees are given a special Lifesaving Award by Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie and Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.