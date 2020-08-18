Seminoles crack Top 25 in CBS Sports preseason rankings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - CBS Sports has released its annual rankings of every FBS team ahead of the 2020 season. However, as several conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, will not be playing this fall, CBS’ rankings have gone from 130 teams to 76 teams.

Regardless, the first power rankings of the year see Florida State cracking the Top 25, coming in at #22.

Clemson comes in as CBS’ #1 team, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida.

The Seminoles are the sixth-highest ranked ACC team, not including Notre Dame (#7), behind the Tigers, North Carolina (#12), Virginia Tech (#18), Louisville (#19) and Miami (#20).

Chip Patterson, the author of the rankings, says the Noles entered the rankings only after the cancelation of the fall seasons by the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West, saying that if the Noles are to take a step forward in 2020, it’ll be behind the arm of James Blackman.

“...There are enough pieces in place to think much of what worked at Memphis can be brought to Tallahassee, Florida,” Patterson says. “Getting James Blackman settled into yet another offensive scheme change is the big challenge there, but if it clicks then there’s no reason Florida State can’t be the second-best team in the ACC.”

For the full CBS Sports 76 rankings, click here.

