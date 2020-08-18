Advertisement

Tallahassee work crew finds body in pond on FAMU Way, TPD investigating

The Tallahassee Police Department says a body was found in a pond in the area of FAMU Way and Pinellas Street Tuesday morning.
The Tallahassee Police Department says a body was found in a pond in the area of FAMU Way and Pinellas Street Tuesday morning.
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a body was found in a pond in the area of FAMU Way and Pinellas Street Tuesday morning.

According to TPD, a City of Tallahassee work crew discovered the dead person around 9 a.m. TPD says its Violent Crimes Unit investigators have been called to the scene, but it’s unclear at this point whether foul play was involved.

If you have any information about this incident, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200, You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

