‘This team needs to challenge itself': Norvell unhappy with offensive effort

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State football team returned to the the practice field Monday, after holding the first scrimmage of the year on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

After Monday’s practice, head coach Mike Norvell said he was not happy with his team’s offensive performance, saying he felt like the Seminoles wasted time and did not get better.

“This team needs to challenge itself,” Norvell said. “We come out to work and we get limited opportunities. I didn’t think today was to the intensity of what is needed for us to play to the caliber of what I think we are capable of playing, but we have to make the choice.

“We are going to challenge guys in practice. We are going to develop that toughness that mindset in everything that we do. We are going to be very smart with our bodies and make sure that they are prepared and ready, but you can’t prepare to play this game by just going through the motion,” he continued.

Norvell added he is glad his team has an extra week before their first game of the season on September 12 at home against Georgia Tech.

