Valdosta softball to lean on sophomore pitcher

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta softball team is off to a slow start, but that is expected when you have a young team.

The Wildcats are 0-4 early in the season, but they are relying heavily on sophomore pitcher Madi Waters. The first-time varsity pitcher had a little experience at the junior varsity level last year.

Waters said she is working on developing a screw ball and drop ball to keep hitters off balance. She feels she is ready for this big challenge, even though she might be a little nervous.

“I feel like it’s a big role,” Waters said, “but I feel like I can feel it and help the team through the victories. It’s a lot more competition and bigger girls going against me.”

On Wednesday, Valdosta will look to get its first win of the season at home against Brooks County.

