‘We feel hopeless’: Florida law school grads react to bar exam postponement

The Florida Bar sign outside its headquarters in Tallahassee.
The Florida Bar sign outside its headquarters in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A turbulent year for law school graduates got even more bumpy Sunday night, with the Florida Board of Bar Examiners announced a two-month postponement of the Florida Bar Exam.

The delay came after the ILG software meant to host the at-home exam proved faulty. State lawmakers started calling for an alternative test.

Instead, leaders chose a delay.

Few set to take the test are happy about it.

Soon after the late-night announcement, hundreds of prospective test-takers took to social media to voice their frustrations.

“It’s been a roller coaster we’ve been on since April, and we still haven’t been able to get off,” said Bianca Baez, a 2019 graduate of the Florida State College of Law.

“We’ve deserve more, we’ve been studying for so long,” she said, talking from her home, surrounded by several whiteboards covered side-to-side with notes for the exam. “We have felt a little bit hopeless, a little voiceless this whole process.”

Emily Plakon graduated from FSU undergrad and went to Stetson Law School. She wished the FBBE had been more transparent about their deliberations throughout the entire process.

“They could have mitigated that by telling us in the first place they were thinking of canceling,” she said.

Plakon said when the test was moved to August, she canceled a trip to see her father, who is battling cancer. Now, she feels like she wasted a chance to be by his side.

“That’s the worst part, the time I wasted on studying, I could’ve been with family, people who matter.”

Her prospective employer is willing to work with her tricky situation.

But, others aren’t as lucky.

Jennifer recently graduated a South Florida Law School. She spoke with WCTV Monday, but asked to just share her first name out of fears from some in the legal community.

The single mother said her school-supplied healthcare is about to run out, and she’s struggling to find childcare during a pandemic.

She said her money-making power is limited without a law license.

“There’s no way to work full time and study for the bar, you can’t do both,” she said.

So now some law students plan to take action. A grassroots protest outside the Florida Supreme Court is set for Wednesday, the same day the remote test was originally scheduled.

The Florida Board of Bar Examiners has remained tight-lipped on internal deliberations, but in the Sunday announcement the Board remains “committed to offering an examination to applicants in 2020.”

WCTV reached out to ILG, the company tasked with developing the software at the center of these problems. As of Monday night, they had yet to provide a comment.

