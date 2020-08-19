Advertisement

42 Florida State students test positive for COVID-19

Florida State University
Florida State University(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has confirmed to WCTV 42 students on campus have tested positive for COVID-19 over a two-week period.

The school says they have conducted 3,222 tests of students, faculty and staff from August 2-15 and the percent positivity is 1.46%. All residential students are being tested upon their arrival to campus. FSU is strongly encouraging non-residential students to be tested as well.

FSU tells WCTV that students who test positive who live on campus are moved to isolate for 14 days inside one of the university’s isolation residence halls or another isolation facility. The school says off-campus students will isolate in their off-campus homes for 14 days.

Any students, faculty or staff who may have been exposed and are identified through contact tracing will be notified and required to quarantine for 14 days as well, according to the university. 

The school says students who tested positive will be given clearance to return to their regular campus residence hall or return to campus determined by appropriate university or CDC guidelines.

