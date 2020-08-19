Advertisement

Big Bend voter turnout for Florida Primary

(WCJB)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Only 28% of registered Florida voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary, according to the Florida Division of Elections as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Counties in the Big Bend had a higher turnout than the state as a whole.

Find out how many people voted in your county below (numbers last updated 11 a.m. Wednesday):

  • Calhoun: 33.59% (2,842 out of 8,460 voters)
  • Franklin: 38.25% (3,162 out of 8,267 voters)
  • Gadsden: 43.74% (13,474 out of 30,805 voters)
  • Hamilton: 41.31% (3,264 out of 7,901 voters)
  • Jackson: 42.11% (12,206 out of 28,985 voters)
  • Jefferson: 43.72% (4,340 out of 9,927 voters)
  • Lafayette: 54.08% (2,397 out of 4,432 voters)
  • Leon: 35.79% (76,163 out of 212,826 voters)
  • Liberty: 52.89% (2,387 out of 4,513 voters)
  • Madison: 37.16% (4,201 out of 11,305 voters)
  • Suwannee: 37.28% (10,017 out of 26,867 voters)
  • Taylor: 52.45% (6,486 out of 12,366 voters)
  • Wakulla: 42.42% (9,354 out of 22,053 voters)

For more information on Florida Primary results, go to the Florida Division of Elections website.

