Big Bend voter turnout for Florida Primary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Only 28% of registered Florida voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary, according to the Florida Division of Elections as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Counties in the Big Bend had a higher turnout than the state as a whole.

Find out how many people voted in your county below (numbers last updated 11 a.m. Wednesday):

Calhoun: 33.59% (2,842 out of 8,460 voters)

Franklin: 38.25% (3,162 out of 8,267 voters)

Gadsden: 43.74% (13,474 out of 30,805 voters)

Hamilton: 41.31% (3,264 out of 7,901 voters)

Jackson: 42.11% (12,206 out of 28,985 voters)

Jefferson: 43.72% (4,340 out of 9,927 voters)

Lafayette: 54.08% (2,397 out of 4,432 voters)

Leon: 35.79% (76,163 out of 212,826 voters)

Liberty: 52.89% (2,387 out of 4,513 voters)

Madison: 37.16% (4,201 out of 11,305 voters)

Suwannee: 37.28% (10,017 out of 26,867 voters)

Taylor: 52.45% (6,486 out of 12,366 voters)

Wakulla: 42.42% (9,354 out of 22,053 voters)

For more information on Florida Primary results, go to the Florida Division of Elections website.

