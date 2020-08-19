Advertisement

California police officer calms, connects with child through mutual love of Pokémon

The child's favorite character is Dragonite
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child's favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Facing a distraught 9-year-old, a California police officer looked for common ground.

“The officer noticed the child wearing a Pokémon t-shirt, so the officer began talking to the child about Pokémon,” a Facebook post from the Bakersfield Police Department said.

It took about 30 minutes, but the child calmed down enough to talk about the situation.

During that time, the officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite, while the officer is partial to Charmander.

“As the officer was leaving, the child ran to a bedroom and came back with a Charmander card … and told the officer that Charmander would keep him safe at work,” the post said.

The officer plans to keep the card close to him in his vest.

