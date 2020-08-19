Community Classroom: Madison County Central School’s Jamie Andrews

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Back to school is anything but usual this year, while lots of families are juggling in-person and virtual learning, many teachers tell WCTV it’s clear the pandemic is making the need in their classrooms even greater.

That’s why we want to help. WCTV is launching a new Community Classroom segment, and it uses a special website called Donors Choose.

It’s connecting teachers and students with much needed donations, right here in the Big Bend.

“Every little bit counts,” says Madison County Central School teacher Jamie Andrews.

Andrews knows what kind of difference it makes for community members to chip in on classroom needs. Her first time signing up on Donors Choose, she requested Amazon Fire Tablets for her students.

“My tablets were funded the first week of school and I cried,” Andrews says.

When asked if she could describe that feeling, Andrews says she couldn’t.

“I can’t. I’m getting teary-eyed thinking about it.”

Andrews teaches second grade at Madison County Central School. The 22-year veteran teacher is now an ambassador for Donors Choose, helping other teachers sign up for donations on the program.

“We can’t really expect our parents to be able to provide a lot of the things that the classroom may need when they’re trying to just support their own families,” Andrews says. “So, this really gives us an opportunity to really give our students the things that they need to be successful and also to level that playing field with those other schools that have advanced technology.”

Andrews currently has four projects active on the website along with a number of other teachers here in our community, hoping to get that helping hand.

“You get donors from all over the world. It gives you that validation that you’re really doing something that’s making a difference,” Andrews says. “It also gives your students that validation. When you bring something into the classroom and say, ‘Hey look, a nice guy from California just gave you all a brand new library.’ That just makes them feel like they’re worth it.”

Andrews says every classroom is worth every dime.

