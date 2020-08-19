Advertisement

Court: Secret videos can’t be used in Kraft massage case

In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft waves to fans as he walks on the field prior to the team's NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft waves to fans as he walks on the field prior to the team's NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (WTVG)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida appeals court has ruled that police violated the rights of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts.

The decision Wednesday by the 4th District Court of Appeal bars the tapes’ use at trial and could deal a potentially deadly blow to the prosecution. The court decided that Kraft’s rights were violated under the 4th Amendment to the Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Prosecutors could appeal to the state Supreme Court but if this ruling stands, charges against Kraft and others may be dropped.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Private plane skids off runway at TLH during takeoff, no injuries

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
There were three people on board; none were injured.

Weather

Three disturbances being watched for tropical development

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
Three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic basin are being watched for development, with the closest wave in the Caribbean Sea Wednesday.

News

Big Bend voter turnout for Florida Primary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Counties in the Big Bend had a higher turnout than the state as a whole.

News

Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Bay County Sheriff's Department and FBI were seen hauling boxes and other items out of a recreational vehicle this morning on the property of Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson.

Latest News

Education

Community Classroom: Madison County Central School’s Jamie Andrews

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lanetra Bennett
WCTV's Community Classroom is connecting teachers and students with much needed donations, right here in the Big Bend.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 19, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What's Brewing? August 19, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 19, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 18, 2020.

Education

Community Classroom: Madison County Central School's Jamie Andrews

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 22-year veteran teacher is now an ambassador for Donors Choose, helping other teachers sign up for donations on the program.

News

What's Brewing? August 19, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 19, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers in the forecast throughout the day Wednesday.