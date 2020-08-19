Advertisement

Florida teacher’s union believes Hillsborough Co. key to victory

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - The state added 4,201 new virus cases Wednesday, as Florida’s teacher’s union was back in court seeking an injunction to keep in-class learning closed after failing to reach a compromise in court-ordered mediation.

The union told the court state health officials aren’t doing their job to help make safe decisions.

The first witness was Hillsborough County school board member, Tamara Shamburger.

The Florida Education Association is trying to prove local districts are being forced to make unsafe reopening decisions or face the threat of losing millions in state funding.

“My understanding of the testimony from the medical experts was that it was simply unsafe to open our school building, or any building, for anyone at that time,” said Shamburger.

Hillsborough submitted a plan to reopen August 24, then voted to push back the opening a month.

The State objected.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told us the county would lose funding if it delayed in an interview last week.

“They automatically lose the categorical of transportation because they are considered virtual students. They automatically lose class size categorical because they are not in classes,” said Corcoran.

Then the union called 51-year-old Biology teacher James Lis.

“I do not feel safe personally,” said Lis.

Lis and his family live with his 81-year-old mother in law.

He broke down on the stand when asked if he would report to school Friday as ordered.

“I can’t put my family at risk. I can’t put my mother in law at risk. And it’s a serious risk, but more so for her. And I would resign,” said Lis.

The reopening order says decisions are supposed to be made with advice from local health officials, but during testimony Department of Health Chief of Staff Courtney Coppola testified the department wouldn’t advise schools whether it is safe to reopen.

“You’re not going to say whether or not school districts should be open or reopen, correct?” Asked FEA attorney Kendall Coffey.

“Correct,” replied Coppola.

The case will continue Thursday, with a quick decision expected from the judge.

19 districts are slated to open next week and ten more on August 31st.

Since August 5, there have been 7,472 positive cases in children 17 and under.

73 were hospitalized during the same period.

News

GBI investigating after human remains found in Tift County

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says they are investigating after human remains were found on the 400 block of Urbana Road in Omega, Georgia.

State

Law school graduates protest bar exam delays

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The July Florida Bar examination been postponed once again and is now set for October, but this latest round of delays has law school graduates at their wits end.

News

Coronavirus

42 Florida State students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State University says 42 students have tested positive over a two-week period as students return to campus.

News

NWS: Tornado with winds up to 115 mph rips through central Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Krietz
Significant storm damage across parts of Volusia County on Tuesday was caused by a tornado, the National Weather Service confirms.

Rattlers

MEAC announces plan for scheduling fall seasons in spring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has unveiled their scheduling model for how its fall sports could be played in the spring of 2021 after the 2020 fall season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Golf

Brooks Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust, ends his 2019-2020 PGA Tour season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chip Patterson
Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the Northern Trust due to injury, ending his 2019-20 PGA Tour season before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Weather

Three disturbances being watched for tropical development

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic basin are being watched for development, with the closest wave in the Caribbean Sea Wednesday.

Arrests

Lowndes Co. Sheriff: Husband charged in Lake Park shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
When deputies arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the face.

News

Private plane skids off runway at TLH during takeoff, no injuries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
There were three people on board; none were injured.