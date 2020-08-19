Florida voting experts say despite statewide issues, Tuesday’s primary election was a success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Voting rights experts in Florida are sharing their views on Tuesday’s primary election.

Speakers from Voting Is Local, The League of Women Voters, Poder Latinx, and the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund spoke on the obstacles of Tuesday’s primary and offered recommendations for the November election.

They say although there were some issues statewide, like reports of polling sites not opening on time and long lines, the voting experts say Tuesday’s primary was a success.

However, they are calling on election supervisors to make it easier for voters to cast their ballot by mail.

“Because different voters will be in different situations, have different levels of comfort from going out in public, going inside. And the real importance the goal has to be to providing voters with as many safe and secure options as possible,” said Michael Pernick, a voting rights attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

The groups are advocating for voters to cast their ballots early.

They also say if people choose to vote by mail, get their ballots in two to three weeks before November 3 to make sure their ballot arrives on time.

