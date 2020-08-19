Florida’s highest-ranking elected Democrat featured on night two of DNC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This year’s Democratic National Convention is unlike anything we’ve seen before as COVID-19 has forced the party to think outside the box.

Night two of the event kicked off with an appearance by a Tallahassee resident: Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, the only Florida representative included in the night’s opening montage.

“Certainly feel a lot of pressure to make sure I am representing our state well,” Fried told WCTV ahead of Tuesday’s DNC broadcast.

The state’s highest-ranking state-elected Democrat took the national stage from the comfort of her own Tallahassee living room in a pre-recorded message. The 42-year-old commissioner was part of a collective spotlight on the party’s young rising stars. It also served as a juxtaposition to the older speakers at the event and part of the DNC’s effort to reach people in their own living rooms.

“We are just like everybody else, have the same pasts, hard days and bad days and great days and family baggage,” Fried told reporter Katie Kaplan. “So, this is an opportunity to see the human side of those of us who have been elected.”

This year’s four-day affair may have been borne out of necessity, but it could have aspects that stick around.

“This will be a one-off, but I think it will change the way we do conventions in the future,” said Florida State University Political Science Professor, Dr. Carole Weissert. “It’ll be interesting to see if they go back. My guess is it will be some sort of in-person, because it’s just fun and Democrats and Republicans like to get together, but my guess is that it will be very different from previous years.”

The Republican National Convention will be held next week. Then it is on to election day, now less than 80 days away.

