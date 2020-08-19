Advertisement

Florida’s highest-ranking elected Democrat featured on night two of DNC

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried speaks during the general assembly at the Florida Democratic State Convention Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried speaks during the general assembly at the Florida Democratic State Convention Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This year’s Democratic National Convention is unlike anything we’ve seen before as COVID-19 has forced the party to think outside the box.

Night two of the event kicked off with an appearance by a Tallahassee resident: Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, the only Florida representative included in the night’s opening montage.

“Certainly feel a lot of pressure to make sure I am representing our state well,” Fried told WCTV ahead of Tuesday’s DNC broadcast.

The state’s highest-ranking state-elected Democrat took the national stage from the comfort of her own Tallahassee living room in a pre-recorded message. The 42-year-old commissioner was part of a collective spotlight on the party’s young rising stars. It also served as a juxtaposition to the older speakers at the event and part of the DNC’s effort to reach people in their own living rooms.

“We are just like everybody else, have the same pasts, hard days and bad days and great days and family baggage,” Fried told reporter Katie Kaplan. “So, this is an opportunity to see the human side of those of us who have been elected.” 

This year’s four-day affair may have been borne out of necessity, but it could have aspects that stick around.

“This will be a one-off, but I think it will change the way we do conventions in the future,” said Florida State University Political Science Professor, Dr. Carole Weissert. “It’ll be interesting to see if they go back. My guess is it will be some sort of in-person, because it’s just fun and Democrats and Republicans like to get together, but my guess is that it will be very different from previous years.”

The Republican National Convention will be held next week. Then it is on to election day, now less than 80 days away. 

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Florida Primary Night Results

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The polls have closed and the results are being reported across the state on Primary Election Night.

News

Parents pleased with Lowndes County Schools COVID-19 numbers update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Lowndes County Schools has announced more than a dozen of its students are currently positive for COVID-19 in a data update the district is now promising to provide the community each week.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: August 18, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, August 18.

FHSAA

FHSAA unveils dates, playoff formats for fall sports season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
On Tuesday, the Florida High School Athletic Association released full schedules, guidelines and playoff formats for the 2020 fall sports season.

Latest News

News

Leon County poll workers say early voting was busier than primary day

Updated: 6 hours ago
Florida’s primary began at 7 a.m. Tuesday; however, more than 2 million Floridians already voted by mail before the polls opened.

News

Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: August 18, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, August 18.

Seminoles

Former Madison County star Jay turning heads as Seminoles continue fall camp

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
There’s a whole lot of news coming out of FSU these days, as the Seminoles gear up for football in the fall. But there’s one name that keeps coming to mind, and its a familiar one to those around the Big Bend.

Coronavirus

Bragg COVID-19 testing site suspending new appointments; walkups still welcome

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Florida A&M’s Bragg Memorial Stadium says they are no longer accepting new appointments until further notice.

Seminoles

Seminoles crack Top 25 in CBS Sports preseason rankings

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The first power rankings of the year from CBSSports see Florida State cracking the Top 25, coming in at #22.

News

Leon County poll workers say early voting was busier than primary day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Florida’s primary began at 7 a.m. Tuesday; however, more than 2 million Floridians already voted by mail before the polls opened.