GBI investigating after human remains found in Tift County

OMEGA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says they are investigating after human remains were found on the 400 block of Urbana Road in Omega, Georgia.

GBI says on Friday, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the bureau’s help with a death investigation.

Authorities say police received information about possible human remains being on the property and, after the execution of a search warrant, the remains were excavated.

GBI says, at this time, the remains have yet to be identified.

Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing by both GBI and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Office at 229-777-2080.

